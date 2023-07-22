Letter to Aso Rock: CSO activist takes the lead, submits two proposals

As part of the promise of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to operate an open door policy of governance, Nigerians have taken advantage to address critical issues affecting the country.

The platform, tagged: “Letter to Aso Rock” received a boost recently with series of proposals to the President, few weeks into his administration.

One of the contributors, Mohammed Bougei Attah, MBA, who sent in two separate proposal got overwhelming votes from the citizens. The proposals are focused on the Revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company as the gateway to Nigeria’s industrialization got over 100 votes in one day, while the second proposal, Drastically Reducing Corruption through procurement processes got about 54 votes.

MBA who received certificate of recognition for being a top contributor to the platform has been in the forefront of championing the advocacy for the revival of the steel plant. He is also the National Coordinator of Procurement Observation and Advocacy Initiative, a select group of non-state actors trained under the 2021 Federal Government of Nigeria World Bank Assisted Economic Reforms and Governance Project.

The “Letter to Aso Rock” is set to receive more proposals from the citizens as a way to connect with the government at the top without the usual bureacracy.

