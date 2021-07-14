Letter purportedly suspending Okorocha is fake – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to disregard a letter purportedly suspending Sen. Rochas Okorocha, a former Imo governor, from the party as fake.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC

Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He described the said letter as fake and the handiwork of fifth columnists who were prepared to cause crisis within the party.

“It has come to the attention of the APC National Secretariat

that a fake letter of a purported suspension of Sen. Rochas Okorocha from the party is circulating in the public space.

“Fifth columnists and forgers have obviously taken advantage of the unfortunate and recent leaks of our official correspondence with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“They now `copy and paste` forged signatures of the CECPC Chairman, Gov. Mai Mala Buni and Secretary on equally fake letters,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe said that the APC did not currently have a National Working Committee (NWC) as stated in the fake letter.

He said the party had the CECPC which had been saddled with the mandate to reposition, unite and strengthen it.

The APC scribe called on the discerning public to be wary of fifth columnists and jobbers relentlessly scheming to use every opportunity to stoke crisis in the party and polity through fake news.

He also urged the media to always rely on its well known and official communication and publicity channels to get accurate information on the activities of the party.

Akpanudoedehe advised Nigerians to discountenance the fake letter, stressing that it was the figment of the imagination of fifth columnists. (NAN)

