Letter on disciplinary action on Zamfara APC members forged – Spokesman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, has described as fake, a letter in the media claiming that disciplinary action was being taken on some members of the party in Zamfara.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, adding that the purported letter was forged.

He charged members of the public to therefore, disregard the letter which he noted was being circulated in the social media.

“The attention of the APC national secretariat has been drawn to a forged document circulating on the social media on the House of Assembly By-election for Bakura State Constituency, Zamfara, and the disciplinary action ordered by the party on members in Zamfara.

“The document did not emanate from the Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, as criminally ascribed by the forgers.

“The document should therefore be disregarded,” Nabena stressed.