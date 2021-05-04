Sir,

We are bringing our passionate appeal to your table to hear our yearnings.We are advanced during abolishing of HND/BSC dichotomy in year 2016.(sic).

We are advanced from rank of Inspector of Corp to SIC now Assistant superintendent of Corp 11 and Assistant superintendent of Corp 1 to Assistant superintendent of Corp 11 respectively and our advanced ranks was not implemented until september 2019.(sic)

While our colleagues that were advanced at same date with us have their salaries implemented for past twenty-six (26) months before we have ours implemented without payment of backlog arrears(sic).

Sir, we are imploring you to use your good offices to pay our outstanding arrears as your are making gesture to pay off the outstanding arrears for your personnel.

Group of Concerned Staff

