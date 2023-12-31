Let’s Work Together to Make Our Situation Better, Says Saraki

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated Nigerians on the beginning of the new year 2024 and urged his fellow citizens to work hard in their different corners towards improving the general socio-political and economic situation of the country in the new year.

Saraki in a statement signed by the head of his Media Office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, noted that the various indices showed that the country is facing a huge challenge on different fronts which has negatively affected the standard of living of the majority of the people.

“However, we, the citizens are the ones who can solve the problems confronting our country. Every one of us must work hard in our various corners to improve the situation. We must come out strongly and positively to make the situation better in the new year.

“This is the time Nigerians have to give full expression to the old mantra of the 80s: ‘If you are a leader, lead well and if you are a follower, follow well”. Every worker should work well and all of us should devote more time to working honestly, transparently, and devotedly towards putting our country in a position to defeat the negative forces arrayed against it and rise back to its old glory.

“We need to combine positive attitude, patriotism, honesty, and respect for the rule of law with hard work in whatever position we find ourselves in the new year in other to make our country use 2024 as a turning point to solve its problems.

“I believe that if in 2024 we join our hard work to our perseverance, strength, dutifulness, and devotion to God, the situation of our country will turn for the better. The country and its people will rejoice over the new dawn that will break in our country.

“May Almighty God heal our land and restore the lost glory of our dear country. I wish all of my fellow citizens a Happy New Year. May we all experience a prosperous 2024”, Saraki stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

