Let’s work together to develop our zone, Bello tells counterparts

Niger state governor and Chairman of North Central Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Bello, has called on his counterparts to look inward in order to address issues affecting the development of the zone. In a statement issued by Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to Bello, in Minna on Monday, the governor said this at a banquet in honour of the North central zone governors in Makurdi. Bello explained that for the zone to achieve the desired goals, the forum has decided that the meetings be rotated among member states.

He said holding regular meetings would help the forum to evolve new strategies to address the challenges confronting the zone especially as it affects security, infrastructure, economy and politics among others. The governor described year 2020 as the “worst year witnessed by Nigerians and prayed God for the country to overcome its challenges. In his address, Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, lauded the governors of the zone for demonstrating oneness and unity of the purpose.

He expressed regret that the problems of Nigeria were beyond politics, ethnicity and religion which were rooted and difficult to address. Ortom Said they had long been created and required demonstration of love and unity as shared by the governors of the zone. Also, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, described the North Central zone as a pillar that holds the north and south together, urging that the states must stand together as a unified team by letting go of their political differences for development to take place.

He said that the enterprising and hospitable nature of the people of the zone would bring about rapid development. (NAN)