Let’s work for success of APC in Badagry – Rep Hunpe

By Raji Rasaq

Rep Babatunde Hunpe (APC-Lagos) has urged members of the party in Badagry to work for its success in the 2023 general elections.

Hunpe gave the advice during Unity Walk and Prayers for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of APC in Badagry, Lagos on Saturday.



According to the lawmaker, the primary election has come and gone, candidates have emerged and we thank God that Tinubu, my father and mentor is now the flagbearer of the party.

“Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is also returning and glory to God Dr Idiat Adebule, my sister is our senatorial candidate for Lagos West.



“In Badagry, some of my brothers have emerged candidates of House of Representatives and Assembly.

“I have come home from Abuja to come and organise a good structure for them as independent campaign group so that we will deliver them in the coming election.

“Asiwaju being on top, I know good things will come to Badagry,” he said.



The lawmaker said the aim of the meeting was to ensure they recorded success in the general elections.



“The unity walk we did this morning symbolised that we are united as one in the party and the prayer is to ensure we record success in the coming elections.



“So, we have all agreed to join hands together to record huge success in 2023 general elections,” he said.



Mr Olusegun Onilude, the Chairman, Badagry Local Government, said it was the time for all members as one united force towards the success of 2023 general elections.

“This is the best time for all members to put their eggs in one basket and record success.



“The best is to have president from our state; this will make us to benefit immensely from the federal, state and the council,” he said.

Dr Doyin Johnson, the Director General, National Coalition of Tinubu Support Group, said Asiwaju was the best candidate for the post of president in Nigeria.



According to him, most of the presidents of Nigeria got to the post by chance but Tinubu had been nursing the ambition of becoming president long time ago.



He urged the people of Badagry to come together and mobilise themselves and give APC highest number of votes in the elections.



In his remarks, Dr Seyi Bamigbade, the Director General, APC Professional Council of Nigeria, urged all Badagry residents to mobilise themselves for the elections.



According to Bamigbade, we want our party members to be united and mobilise so that we can get the best results in 2023 elections.



He commended the people of Badagry for coming out en-mass for the prayers.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that earlier in the day, APC Chieftains, market women and supporters of Hunpe had walked from the popular roundabout down to Topo Garage.



Muslim and Christian clerics prayed for the success of the party in the polls. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

