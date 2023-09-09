Let’s work as one family, Oyetola urges Osun APC members

By Victor Adeoti

Mr Gboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has called on members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Osun to work together for the development of the state.

Oyetola gave the charge in Osogbo during the presentation of the report of the 11-man committee on the repositioning of the party in the state.

The former governor had on May 1 inaugurated the committee led by Prof. Isaac Adewole, former Minister of Health.

Oyetola promised that the party would set up an implementation committee to review the recommendations and take appropriate step for implementation.

“Once the recommendations are implemented, we will have resolved to work together as a family to sustain the progress, peace and development of APC in Osun State.

“As a party, we shall continue to harness our resources to take care of the interest of the youths, women and the generality of the party members.

“We shall empower them to find useful expressions for their innate talents, skills and competencies so that they can contribute their quota to the development of the party, the state and Nigeria at large”, he said.

The minister commended members of the committee for a job well done.

Earlier, Adewole, while presenting the report of the committee, reiterated the support of party faithful in the state for the leadership of Oyetola.

He said part of the committee’s recommendation was that there should be a standing committees to deal with reconciliation after every election.

Adewole said some of the reasons for the failure of the party during the governorship election identified by the committee were; disconnection between the government and the citizens, poor leadership and irregular payment of salaries and pensions.

“Indiscipline, anti-party activities, undue desire to grab money allocated to wards and units by leaders, ineffective use of the media to project achievements of the governor, inadequate preparation for election, among others contributed to the failure of the party,” he added. (NAN)

