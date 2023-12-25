Let’s use Christmas to build better nation, APC Chair tells Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Monday, urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to use the occasion of 2023 Christmas celebration to build a better country.

The Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi made the remarks in his 2023 Christmas message to Nigerians.

He enjoined Nigerians to foster better relationships and promote peace with their neighbours as they celebrated Christmas.

According to him, since Christmas is a special time of year, it is a time for reflection and assessment of our interests and ties with others and to seek solutions to areas of misunderstanding, to build a more united nation.

Ojelabi said that this would help bring a lasting peace and prosperity in the land.

“Christmas should not just be a season of sharing of gifts but should challenge everyone to think about how to make useful contributions to improve the country and make life better for our people.

“It is a time when Christians, who join their counterparts across the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, should think more about Nigeria and engage in activities that will help improve the country.

“Since Christ is the reason for this season, everyone should think more about his neighbors and the country in order to make life better for all in keeping with Christ’s focus,” he said.

The chairman encouraged the people to be thankful and appreciative of all the great things God had done for them in the year.

Ojelabi called on Nigerians to always remember the less privileged, who do not have the luxury of celebrating Christmas, “with a view to making a positive change in their lives.

“The values of giving, sharing, and caring are a part of what makes the season of Christmas special.

“I plead with Nigerians to share love, kindness, compassion and other virtues that can promote peace and harmony in the world

“The season symbolises hope for humanity, the reason why everyone must have a positive outlook toward the rising hope that the government is currently pursuing in the country,” he said.

Ojelabi commended party members and loyalists who contributed to the victory of the party in the last election in the state and at the Federal level.

He assured them that the party would not disappoint them. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeley

