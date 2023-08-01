Let’s support Tinubu’s policies, he means well for Nigeria – Gov Zulum

By Yakubu Uba

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has urged residents in the state to fully support President Ahmed Tinubu’s policies, saying “the policies are in the best interest of Nigerians”.

Zulum said this in Maiduguri on Tuesday while flagging-off the distribution of palliatives to displaced persons at Muna Camp.

The governor said that President Tinubu meant well for Nigeria by removing fuel subsidy, adding that the current hardship was temporary as things would get better.

“I want to urge the people of Borno State to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I want you to understand that subsidy is not sustainable. We understand that people will feel the impact adversely at the initial stage, but in the long run, it will be beneficial to all of us”, Zulum said.

He said that his administration in compliance with Tinubu’s directive on palliatives, has commenced distribution of food and non food items targetting 300,000 households made up of 1.8 million people in the first phase.

“We are doing this food distribution in line with the federal government’s rolled-out palliative meant to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal on the vulnerable citizens.”

According to Zulum, his administration had already done similar distribution of palliatives in Gwoza LGA and three communities in Kukawa LGA.

“We provided them food and seedlings for farmers, ” Zulum said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor also visited Molai community on the outskirts of Maiduguri where he handed over 400 houses constructed by the state government to displaced persons.

Each household in the settlement was provided a bag of rice, maize, mats, clothing material and undisclosed amount of money. (NAN)

