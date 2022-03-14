Let’s reconcile, unite – Plateau APC chief to party members

By Peter Amine

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau, Mr Rufus Bature, has urged members of the party to reconcile with one another and unite for the party to remain in power in 2023.Bature stated this on Monday in Jos at the formal inauguration of the State Executive Committee of the party.

The State Executive Committee of the party was elected through consensus on the 16th of Oct. 16, 2021 but has yet to be officially inaugurated.The chairman who was earlier sworn-in at APC National Secretariat, noted that there were challenges bedeviling the party.“If you know you have wrong any member of our party, please go and make amend with that person, ensure such members are back to us.

“If we don’t reconcile and unite, we are sitting on a keg of gun powder and if we are allow it to explode, we will all loose.“In the next election, we must reconcile, unite and fight as if we are not incumbent, if we must remain in power,” he emphasised.

He charged members of the committee to work hard to win the vacant seat at the Plateau State House of Assembly.Bature said that the seat became vacant after the member representing state constituency won the Jos North Bassa Federal Constituency by-election.“We must work very hard to clinch the forthcoming Irigwe/Rukuba State Constituency by-election into our fold,” he said.

The Oath Commissioner, Mr Stephen Abaa, warned the members of APC committee against working contrary to APC by-laws and the 1999 Constitution.

The State Publicity Secretary of APC in Plateau, Mr Slyvanus Namang, appreciated members of the party supporting and standing by the leadership of the party in the state .Namang said that the official inauguration of the committee ended the rumours making the rounds that the committee is illegal.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

