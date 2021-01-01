Let’s keep hope alive to overcome our challenges in Ebonyi—-Umahi

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has urged the people to keep hope alive to overcome all challenges in the state as they step into the New Year.

Umahi, who gave the advice in his New Year message on Friday, in Abakaliki, said embracing the year with courage would bring successes to the people.

“The year, 2021 will be another busy year for us as we shall be on a fast lane to deliver some critical infrastructure.

“Such include- Ebonyi International Airport, the Olympic Stadium, the Shopping Mall, Abakaliki Ring Road among other landmark projects for use by the people before the end of the new year.

“To this end, massive investments in education, qualitative healthcare and economic empowerment will remain some of our key priorities in line with our projections in the 2021 budget.

“And in doing so, no part of the state will be left behind just as we shall also ensure that every person is carried along on our way to building sustainable prosperity for us and our children,” he said.

The governor added:”Although our challenges are great and aggravated by the prevailing economic hardship in our country, I urge you to continue to keep hope alive.

“Embrace the New Year with courage and unity of purpose to overcome our adversaries and reap the harvest of hard work, determination and success.”(NAN)