Lets embrace Eid with open hearts renewed spirits – Matawalle’

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has charged Muslims to embrace the Eid with open hearts and renewed spirits.

This is contained in his Eid-el Fitr message signed by Mr Ahmad Dan-wudil, his Personal Assistant on media, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja.

“The sighting of the moon signals the arrival of Eid el-Fitr.

“As we bid farewell to the blessed month of Ramadan, let us embrace Eid with open hearts and renewed spirits,” he said.

He emphasised the significance of carrying forward the positive routines established during the sacred month of Ramadan.

He prayed Allah to grant all the grace to observe another Ramadan and continue the journey towards spiritual growth and righteousness.

The minister also prayed for peace, security and prosperity for the nation as well as for the gallant troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces tirelessly striving for the peace and security of the nation.

Matawalle further extended his warm greetings to the Muslim community and wished all citizens a peaceful, joyous and blessed Eid el-Fitr. (NAN)

By Deborah Coker