Let’s build together in 2020, Uba Sani tells Nigerians

Malam Uba Sani, Senator representing Kaduna Central, in a New Year message, has called on Nigerians to have an enduring faith in their collective ability to move the country to enviable heights.

Uba Sani, who is Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, also expressed optimism that 2020 will be one of the best years for Nigeria in recent times.

He said with the present level of commitment to national growth of President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator Ahmed Lawan, no patriotic Nigerian would fail to see that the nation is heading for greatness.

He pointed out that the current leaderships of the executive and legislative arms of government have already put in measures to pave the way for a new nation that should work for all Nigerians.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that the new year 2020, shall, by the grace of God, be one of the best years for Nigeria in recent times. My conviction stems from my knowledge of the intense and patriotic work the leadership of our great country, both in the executive and legislative arms of government have already put in to pave the way for a new nation that should work for all Nigerians,” the Senator said.

Wishing all Nigerians, especially members of his Kaduna Central Senatorial District, a happy and prosperous 2020, Uba Sani implored everyone to join and “let’s build together.”

He also wished President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Ahmed Lawan, “God’s guidance and protection in the New Year.”

Recognizing the fact that so much work needs to be done in the collective bid to make Nigeria one of the best places to live on the face of the earth, the Senator said, “making Nigeria great is our collective duty. Let us therefore shun divisiveness and build together in the New Year 2020.”