Let’s build Ondo State together, Aiyedatiwa to opposition parties

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has urged opposition parties to join hands with him and develop the state together.



Aiyedatiwa’s call came after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday declared him the winner of Saturday’s govenorship election in the state.



NAN reports that Aiyedatiwa polled 366,781 votes, while Ajayi scored 117,835 votes across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.



Aiyedatiwa was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.



In his acceptance speech, Aiyedatiwa while promising to run an all inclusive government, commended INEC and security agencies and all stakeholders involved in the election for a diligent job done.



He also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for providing exemplary leadership by ensuring a level playing ground in the just concluded election



Aiyedatiwa later dedicated his victory firstly to God and secondly to the memories of his former boss, late Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu.



As your governor, I promise to continue to run an inclusive and participatory government, where every citizen has a voice and an opportunity to contribute to our collective progress.



“We will continue to prioritise the welfare of our people, foster economic growth, and ensure that our state remains a beacon of hope and prosperity for generations to come.



” Now that the elections are over, it is time to rededicate ourselves to the service of our dear state.



“I therefore want to extend a hand of fellowship to the opposition parties and to invite you to collaborate with us in the onerous task of building a better Ondo State for the overall good of our people.



“Let us put aside our differences and work together to create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our communities,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with newsmen after the official declaration of results, the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, said the plot to take over Oyo and Osun states had started.



Ganduje said he was happy that the people of Ondo state showed their love for the party through their votes.



Also present at the event were some APC governors including Babajide Sanwo Olu of Lagos State, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.



Others were Gov. Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Rev. Hyacinth Alia of Benue, Sen. Monday Okpebholo of Edo, Bassey Otu of Cross River and

Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. (NAN)