Let’s believe, invest in Nigeria’s economy, APC S/Africa urges members

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The South African Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians in diaspora to come back home and invest as part of their contributions toward transforming the nation’s economy.

The Chairman of the chapter, Mr Bola Babarinde, made this appeal on Thursday at the inauguration of The Palisade Self-catering and Services Apartments at Palisade Close, Opic Estate, Agbara, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hospitality firm was established by a South Africa-based Nigerian, Mr Ken Alawuru.

Babarinde said that time had come for Nigerians in diaspora to have confidence in the country and build it together as patriotic citizens.

“When people are moving business out of Nigeria because of dwindling Nigeria’s currency in value but this man brought his hard currency into the economy because he believes in Nigeria.

“This is a sign of good things to come as others like him are planning to invest heavily in our economy. APC South Africa Chapter is proud of our own and promise more of us will continue to invest in the largest economy in Africa.

“We are encouraging Nigerians in diaspora to come home and invest; and build the country because of our believe in our country. This is our country, nobody will build it for us,” he said.

Babarinde, who inaugurated the edifice, pray that God would helped others Nigerians in the diaspora to help build the country where everyone would be proud to live in.

In his remarks, Alawuru, who is a realtor and developer of mainly residential apartments with business interests in Nigeria and South Africa, promised to invest more in Nigeria.

“As a developer, the initial decision was to build another residential apartment within Agbara but along the line I realised the need for such a community oriented facility to serve Agbara and its environs.

“Having noticed that it will be the first of its kind within the locality, I was convinced of its importance to the teeming industries and their numerous staff who are in need for top notch hospitality services with state of the art facility in a serene environment which is what we offer.

“The Palisade Self-catering and Service Apartments is an hospitality business as a short-let apartment for a short stay in the most serene environment, and we are sticking to our name of keeping it a secured enclosure of top notch and high end service.

“Our Luxurious 2 bedroom and 1 bedroom flats feature natural sunlight, top notch room service, free WI-FI internet, 24hours electricity, 24hours solar-powered hot water, premium cable TV, Netflix and Showmax, Smart refrigerators, washing machine, microwave oven and so on.

“Building a facility of this nature takes much longer and a lot of hard work than I could have imagined but the results are far more satisfying,” Alawuru said.

He said that the hospital business investment provided jobs for a lot artisans, traders and many other people. (NAN)

