Senator Oluremi Tinubu representing Lagos Central Senatorial District has said the occasion of Easter has offered Nigerians another opportunity to redeem the nation from the challenges that have kept her down.

She urged Nigerians particularly her constituents to strive to be more like Jesus at this time.

In a special Easter Message to Nigerians, Senator Tinubu said Jesus Christ died for mankind.

She said the death of Jesus to pay a debt he did not owe was for the salvation of mankind.

In the message entitled ‘A Second Chance,’ the Senator said:

“The death of Jesus to pay a debt he did not owe, for the salvation of you and I who would never have been able to pay, is the ultimate story of a second chance at redemption. This is the crux of our faith, the proof of God’s love for mankind and the centre of Christianity.

“This second chance is our hope of freedom. We must not live in fear, depression or like those who do not know that Christ is risen.

“We must proclaim the resurrection of Christ in our daily lives, actions and conduct. We must lovingly accept one another, extending a helping hand to those around us, regardless of religious affiliations and belief. In this moment, more than ever, we must strive to be more like Jesus.

“For us as a nation, it is also a second chance. A second chance to redeem our nation from the throes of the challenges which have plagued her, a second chance to set in motion the change we would each like to see, and to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“Thus, I wish all the people of Lagos Central Senatorial District, Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole Happy Easter and a joyous celebration. And may the peace of our Lord Jesus remain with us all”.