Let Us Be Wary of Tchiani, By Dr. Aliyu Usman Tilde

If it is not sheer manipulation, the statements made by Niger’s military ruler General Abdourahmane Tchiani are certainly unbecoming of a head of state. He has for long complained that Nigeria is harbouring elements of the democratically elected government that he toppled in a coup. He also alleged that Nigeria is collaborating with France to train terrorists with the aim of destabilizing Niger. He claimed there is a camp established by the French in the Baga forest. He said the Lakurawa militants are accommodated in ‘Gaba’ (sic) forest for the same purpose. And before you know it, our fellow Nigerians have picked his lies, spreading them as gospel truth, either out of gullibility or political rivalry. If he is making these statements to gain popularity with his people, that’s his concern. But for us Nigerians to take him seriously and believe everything he says lacks wisdom.

Firstly, Tchiani cannot prevent us from offering refuge to Nigeriens. After all, half of Niger’s population is already in Nigeria. They fill our forests with herding and farming activities, our markets—especially the roadside shops that often flout regulations—and serve as security guards of our homes and beggars on our streets. We have given them spaces to build homes and live among us as if they were Nigerians, all in the name of kinship.

As for Tchiani himself, he came to power through a coup, not through an election. Therefore, if any ECOWAS country grants asylum to his opposition, it’s not a crime. We have no agreement with Niger that compels us to prevent such actions, just as we don’t restrict other Nigeriens from living in Nigeria, with or without proper documentation.

In fact, he declared that he has nothing to do with ECOWAS, which Nigeria leads. Well, we are members of ECOWAS. He has withdrawn Niger’s troops from the multinational task force involving Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon, which combats terrorism. He now consorts only with Mali and Burkina Faso as his allies. Fine, he can join forces with them to fight the Tuareg insurgents, ISWAP, bandits, and other militants who have long been in his country. He should not drag Nigeria into his issues. After all, the Lakurawa militants started infiltrating our borders from Niger Republic in 2016.

Regarding his grievances with France, that’s his personal matter and has nothing to do with us. We are not Nigeriens; we are Nigerians. We have the right to engage in any kind of relations with France if it benefits us. We even denied the Americans a base, but Niger allowed them to establish one. So how does it concern him if we interact with France or even allow them a base?

Moreover, we understand the limits of our relationships with other countries. Since our military refused Obasanjo’s plan to host an American base, why should an old colonial power like France be an issue for us?

Tchiani must realize that the respect we accord Niger because of our kinship does not grant him the authority to impose his will on us. He cannot manipulate us this way. Let him focus on addressing his issues with France, the various terrorist groups in his country, and his dispute with Benin. You cannot cut ties with your neighbors and then return to complain. If he wants to collaborate with us for peace, let him do so. If he chooses to isolate himself, so be it. Each party pursuing its interests is not selfishness but prudent coexistence.

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu has urged journalists to comb Nigeria, including the Baga forest, to verify if there is any French base. If neither Niger nor journalists provide evidence, then it becomes necessary that we must be cautious of Tchiani because he is exploiting for his political goals the bond between Niger and Nigeria.

The six-month period granted by ECOWAS to Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso to return to its fold will expire in June. Niger must decide whether to engage with us in ECOWAS or remain allied with Mali and Burkina Faso. Whatever choice it makes, we are prepared to engage with Niger in full compliance with ECOWAS resolutions.

Niger is our kin, but Tchiani is not our leader. Let us be mindful.

Dr. Aliyu U. Tilde