Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has urged the political class to reflect on the sacrifices and lessons of Easter celebration and use the opportunity to redress the inherent injustice in order to bring peace and unity.

Senator Nnamani said the challenges of disunity, insecurity and growing dissent among the various groups in the country can be reversed if justice, equity and fairness become the hallmarks of leadership in the country.

In his goodwill message to Nigerians to commemorate this year’s Easter celebration, Senator Nnamani stressed that deliberate efforts should be made to give every part of the country a sense of belonging.

He however cautioned against resorting to violence by some aggrieved persons in the bid to redress perceived injuries or injustices saying “no matter the anger in a man’s mind, seeking for justice must be done within the ambit of the law.”

Senator Nnamani noted that the myriad of challenges confronting Nigeria today calls for a collective, determined and aggressive approach to tackle adding, “this is not the time for blame game or buck-passing but a time to proffer solutions.“

He specifically tasked the clergy to preach the message of peace and hope to arrest the growing despondency amongst the populace.

The former Governor expressed optimism that “should we all resolve to do the right thing, the nation would recover from the insecurity challenges and economic malaise in no distant time.”

