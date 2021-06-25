Lere emirate, Godogodo Chiefdom get new monarchs

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointments of Engr Suleiman Umaru Lere and Reverend Dr. Habila Sa’idu as the new Emir of Lere and Chief of Godogodo respectively, following the recommendation of their kingmakers.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Friday, said that Engr Suleiman Lere emerged out of the five aspirants that were screened by the kingmakers of Lere Emirate Council.

Engr Suleiman Lere, who retired from the services of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) after attaining the age of 60 years in February 2020, was the General Manager, Expansion Project, who was seconded to the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas(NLNG) Limited.

The 61 year old new Emir graduated from Ahmadu Bello University(ABU) Zaria in 1985, with a degree in Chemical Engineering and obtained an MBA from the same university in the year 2000. He was turbaned Madakin Lere in 2015 by the late Emir, retired Brig General Abubakar Garba Muhammad.

Adekeye also disclosed that Reverend Dr. Habila Sa’idu of the Nindem ruling House emerged from the eight aspirants that were screened and assessed by the kingmakers of Godogodo Traditional Council.

The new Chief of Godogodo, Rev Habila Sa’idu was born on October 30, 1955 at Nindem in Jema’a local government and attended ECWA Primary School Godogodo from 1961 to 1967.

Thereafter, he proceeded to ECWA Bible College Kagoro from 1976 to 1980, ECWA Seminary Igbaja in Kwara state from 1985 to 1988, ECWA Seminary Jos(1998 to 2001). From 2007 to 2013, he was at Asbury Theological Seminary Wilmore in the United States.

The statement added that Governor El Rufai has congratulated the new Emir of Lere and the new Chief of Godogodo on ascending the thrones of their forefathers, charging them to promote peace and harmony in their communities.

