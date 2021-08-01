Lere By-election: INEC issues deadline for campaigns

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued 12th August, 2021 as the deadline for all campaigns involving large crowd in Lere By-election, Kaduna State.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

It will be recalled that on 8th July 2021, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Lere Federal Constituency bye-election.

The timetable provides for the publication of the personal particulars and list of candidates for the election latest today Saturday 31st July 2021.

Accordingly, the Commission has published the list in the Constituency. Same information has simultaneously been uploaded on our website and social media platforms for public information.

Okoye therefore reminded political parties of the deadline of 12th August that will end all electioneering campaigns.

He said,”Political parties are reminded that the last day for campaign is 12th August 2021. During the electioneering campaign and all other activities involving a large gathering of people, political parties and candidates are required to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocol contained in the statement released by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on Friday 30th July 2021.

“The use of facemasks, observance of hand hygiene and the restriction of any enclosed venues to 50% of its installed capacity (while observing the 2 metre distance) are mandatory.

“Parties must also be guided by the INEC policy on the conduct of political events and the Code of Conduct for Voters and Political Parties within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Political parties must conduct their campaigns with civility and the best tradition of democratic ethos.

“Political campaigns or slogans shall not be tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly likely to injure religious, ethnic, tribal or section feelings.

“Abusive, intemperate, slanderous, or base language or insinuations or innuendoes designed or likely to provoke violent reaction or emotions shall not be employed or used in political campaigns.”

Okoye also reminded political parties that places designated for religious workshop, police stations, and public offices shall not be used for political campaigns, rallies and processions.

