Lent/Ramadan: DSS urges worshipers to promote understanding, compassion

The Department of State Services (DSS), has called on worshipers in the country to promote understanding, compassion and respect for one another during and after the Lent and Ramadan seasons.

The Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

“The DSS wishes to identify with the Christian and Muslim faithful at their Lent and coming Ramadan seasons.

“Accordingly, the Management extends its heartfelt felicitation for peace, unity and harmony to adherents of these faiths.

“The DSS recognises the significance of these sacred rites and enjoins worshippers to promote understanding, compassion and respect for one another during and after the exercises,” he said.

Afunanya appealed to stakeholders to refrain from economic exploitation, sabotage or profiteering during the important religious obligations.

According to him, this is more so that illegal practices such as price gouging or unethical marketing tactics are ungodly; violate fairness and can undermine the true essence of the holy events.

He said it is incumbent on believers to uphold good standards and ensure that everyone observes the religious duties with ease and dignity.

The DSS spokesman called on clerics and religious leaders to uphold empathy and prioritise cooperation, and conflict prevention beyond the periods under reference.

He urged the media to utilise their platforms to foster informed and accurate engagements to enhance the achievement of national security objectives and interests.

Afunanya called on the public to remain vigilant against public dangers especially, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

He urged the general public to stay informed about potential threats; avoid crowded or suspicious areas and report to security agencies any strange objects, activities and movements of hostile elements.

“In the same vein, the service calls for tolerance, bonds of brotherhood, dialogue and peaceful coexistence among the populace,” he said.

He pledged the commitment of the DSS to continue to provide strategic intelligence to other security agencies to achieve a safe and secured country.

“As we undertake these spiritual journeys in the Lenten and Ramadan periods, let us remember to love and share the values that unite us,“he said.(NAN)

By Monday Ijeh