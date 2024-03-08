Lent, Ramadan: DSS cautions against ‘unethical marketing tactics’, urges vigilance

By Danlami Nmodu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has cautioned against unethical marketing tactics during Lent and the coming Ramadan.

Peter Afunanya, Director, PR & Strategic Communications, DSS,Abuja gave this advice in a statement Friday.

After felicitating with Christian and Muslim faithful, DSS advised Nigerians to avoid any form of sabotage.

“It appeals to stakeholders to refrain from economic exploitation, sabotage or profiteering during these important obligations. This is more so that illegal practices such as price gouging or unethical marketing tactics are ungodly; violate fairness and can undermine the true essence of the holy events”, Afunanya said.

Earlier the statement said, “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to identify with the Christian and Muslim faithful at their Lent and coming Ramadan seasons respectively.

“Accordingly, the Management extends its heartfelt felicitations for peace, unity and harmony to adherents of these faiths.

“The DSS recognises the significance of these sacred rites and enjoins worshippers to promote understanding, compassion and respect for one another during and after the exercises.

The agency further said, “As believers, it is incumbent upon us to uphold good standards and ensure that everyone can observe the religious duties with ease and dignity.

“Furthermore, the Service encourages clerics and religious leaders to uphold empathy as well as prioritise cooperation and conflict prevention beyond the periods under reference.

DSS also advised the media to ensure accurate coverage of issues. It further reeled our warnings urging residents to be vigilant.

Afunanya said “Similarly, the media is encouraged to utilise their platforms to foster informed and accurate engagements that (can) enhance the achievement of national security objectives and interests.

“Likewise, residents are advised to remain vigilant against public dangers especially Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

“Also, the general public is urged to stay informed about potential threats; avoid crowded or suspicious areas and report to relevant security agencies any strange objects, activities and movements of hostile elements. In the same vein, the Service calls for tolerance, bonds of brotherhood, dialogue and peaceful coexistence among the populace.

“Overall, the Service recommits to provision of strategic intelligence to other sister agencies in order to achieve a safe and secure country. As we undertake these spiritual journeys in the Lenten and Ramadan periods, let us remember to love and share the values that unite us.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to the values of mercy, tolerance, forgiveness, being our brother’s keepers among others and by these, advance more inclusive and equitable society for us all”, DSS said.