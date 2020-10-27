Lekki Toll Plaza: Shocking twist as Nigerian Army says Lagos Govt invited military

The Nigerian Army has revealed Lagos State Government that invited the military over the #EndSARS protest.

However, the Army insisted, “At no time did soldiers of the Nigerian Army open fire on any civilian.”

This assertions were contained in a statement Tuesday signed by Major Osoba Olaniyi , Acting Deputy Director 81 Division Army Public Relations.

The statement reads: “The attention of Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to a viral video on social media in which it was alleged that civilians’ protesters were massacred by soldiers at Lekki Toll Plaza.

“This allegation is untrue, unfounded and aimed at causing anarchy in the country. At no time did soldiers of the Nigerian Army open fire on any civilian.

“From the onset of the ENDSARS protest, there was no time personnel of 81 Division of the Nigerian Army Lagos were involved.

“However, the decision to call in the military was taken by the Lagos State Government (LASG) after a 24 hours curfew was imposed.

“This was as a result of the violence which led to several police stations being burnt, policemen killed, suspects in police custody released and weapons carted away.

“The situation was fast degenerating into anarchy. It was at this point that LASG requested for the military to intervene in order to restore normalcy.

“The intervention of the military followed all laid down procedures for Internal Security operations and all the soldiers involved acted within the confines of the Rules of Engagement (ROE) for Internal Security Operations.

“Finally, Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army reiterates that the Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities did not shoot at any civilian as there are glaring and convincing evidence to attest to this fact.

“This allegation is the hand work of mischief makers who will stop at nothing to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Army. The general public is hereby enjoined to discountenance this allegation as there is no iota of truth therein.”

( Army statement culled from PRNigeria)