Lekki shooting: Those asking Buhari for national address are hypocrites – APC Chieftain

By Haruna Salami

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Garus Gololo has said those who want President Muhammad Buhari to address the nation over the attack on protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, are hypocrites of the highest order.

A team of Nigerian Army had reportedly attacked the #EndSARS protesters at Lekki on Tuesday, leaving many wounded and some reportedly lost their lives.

Many commentators, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his Vice, Atiku Abubakar, have called on President Buhari to break silence and address the nation.

But Gololo, at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, wondered what they were expecting the President to say when he had already addressed the aspiration of the protesting youth.

He said the best way to address a situation was to take action on a particular demand, which the President had done.

“Anybody who is waiting for the President’s address on #EndSARS will wait for too long. The President has already addressed the situation. Whatever happened next was purely political and I pray God visits those who are behind these evil attacks”, Gololo said.

He took a swipe on both Obasanjo and Atiku, saying both of them superintended the killings of helpless youths, women and elders in Odi, Bayelsa state in 1999 and wanton destructions of Zaki Biam in Benue state in 2001, adding that, “they didn’t show the courtesy to address the nation or the situation then”.

“And now, all of them are hypocritically asking for a national address. When it happens in the South, they try to blackmail the President, but the bandits and Boko Haram have been killing northerners daily, no Human Rights Activist show concerns or ask the President to address the nation.

“Just yesterday, Boko Haram attacked and killed about 800 persons along Damaturu-Maiduguri road, some were kidnapped. Nobody is saying anything about it.

“People should not heat up the polity through the social media. They claim many people died in the Lekki Toll Gate attack. Where are the dead bodies? Nobody is asking. Those who were wounded were shown at the hospitals. When bandits killed thousands of people few weeks ago, the pictures were shown and mass burial organized.

“Let us not make this thing a north vs south or Christians vs Muslims issue. Now, yesterday, they attacked and destroyed properties and businesses belonging to Northerners in Aba, Abia state, for no reason. What if the Igbos in the North are attacked as a reprisal, is that not war they are looking for? All just to discredit the government of President Buhari.

“You said you want President to end SARS, the Oba of Lagos that you attacked and looted his royal staff and other items, is he a member of SARS? Is the owner of TVC, Nation Newspapers and all other properties burnt, a member of SARS?

“You are mentioning that one Lt. Col. Bello led a team of Army to attack the youth, just because he is a northerner. The Army has denied it now, what are you going to do? The leader of the hoodlums who broke jail in Benin and freed over a thousand inmates, what’s his name? What’s the name of the leader of the hoodlums who went to Oba’s palace or looted Shoprite in Lekki”, Gololo asked.

He advised the Nigerian youth, especially the northerners to remain calm and law abiding, in the face of many provocations, adding that, it is only when the country is peaceful that they would enjoy the dividends of democracy they all laboured for.