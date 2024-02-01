Lekki Free-zone: Tinubu to enhance conducive business environment – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, has assured businesses operating in the Lekki Free Zone of the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration towards the provision of infrastructure to enhance production in the area.

Shettima stated this on Wednesday at an interactive session with some operators in the Lekki Free Zone at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operators were led by the Managing Director of Tolaram Group, Mr Haresh Aswani.

Shettima who spoke shortly after listening to a presentation on the Transformative Solutions For Road Infrastructure in the Lekki Economic Axis, said the development of the road infrastructure along the Lekki axis would be prioritized.He said government’s commitment is premised on “the tremendous economic and social benefits accruable to citizens and the government.“We will also explore the possibility of opening new vista of opportunities for Nigerians.”He said President Tinubu’s antecedents as a pro-business leader was a springboard that would galvanize the development of the area which has huge economic benefits to government and the people.The Vice President further assured all businesses operating in the area and elsewhere in the country that the Tinubu administration “is on the cusp of making history.“We are going to surmount all the challenges and address the bottlenecks militating against the growth of businesses in the country.

”In an interview with State House Correspondents, a Director at the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Mrs Adesuwa Ladoja, thanked the Vice President for granting them audience and listening to their requests.She appealed to the Federal Government to prioritize the development of road infrastructure around the Lekki Free Zone, considering its huge economic benefits to the nation.Also, the Chief Executive Officer, Colegate Tolaram, Mr Girish Sharma, said fixing roads in and around the free zone would address challenges faced by operators in the area.He solicited more support for companies in the area such as Tolaram Group, a company with huge investments in Nigeria cutting across manufacturing, construction and others, employing over 20,000 Nigerians.Also present at the meeting were the Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr Folorunsho Coker, and a Director at the Lekki Free Zone, Mr Dinesh Rathi, among others. (NAN)

