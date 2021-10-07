Lekki-Epe road project to be completed soon — Lagos lawmaker

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Abiodun Tobun, has assured that the ongoing reconstruction of the 18.7-kilometre Lekki-Epe expressway would soon be completed and commissioned.

Tobun, representing, Epe Constituency 1, also the Chairman, Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Works and Infrastructure, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Epe on Thursday.

“The contractors and workers are working day and night on the site to ensure the road is delivered as promised.

“There is speedy construction works on the road, I am sure the contractor will deliver as at when due and will be commissioned soonest.



“I am on top of the situation, I will not leave them alone, until they deliver their promise on the quick completion of the road construction project,’’ Tobun said.

The lawmaker applauded Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his excellent performance on infrastructure development across Lagos State.



“We in Epe community are grateful for all Gov. Sanwo-Olu is doing for the people of Lagos state and beyond and also to us here in Epe/Ibeju lekki axis, we really appreciate.

“But, as Oliver twist, we crave for more dividend of democracy and more government presence in our ancient Epe community.



“We know our governor is a listening governor, he will yield to our plea in Epe community and help us to complete some of the abandoned project.

“The link road between Oke-Oyinbo and Oluwo fish market need urgent government attention for completion,” he said.

NAN reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu kicked off the road reconstruction project in November, 2020 and expected to be completed by December 2021 or first quarter of 2022.(NAN)

