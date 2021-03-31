Lekki #EndSARS Protest: Security forces shot in the air – U.S.

March 31, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Security 0



Nigerian security forces fired shots “into the air” to disperse #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on Oct. 20, according to the U.S. Department of State.

This assessment is contained in the 2020 Country Reports on Practices on released by the department on Tuesday.

It contradicts claims by media reports and persons claiming to be witnesses that soldiers fired live bullets at the protesters.

Although Amnesty International reported that 10 persons died during the incident, the reports says there is “accurate information” fatalities.

It says: “On Oct. 20, members of the security forces enforced curfew by firing shots into the air to disperse protesters, who had gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos to protest abusive practices by the Nigerian Police Force’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“Accurate information on fatalities resulting from the not available at year’s end.

“Amnesty International reported 10 persons died during the event, but the disputed Amnesty’s report, and organisation able to verify the claim.

“The reported two deaths connected to the event. One body from the toll gate showed of blunt force trauma.

“A second body from another location in Lagos State had bullet wounds. The acknowledged that soldiers armed with live ammunition were present at the Lekki Toll Gate,” part of the report stated. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,