The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), says the residents of Lekki and environs will experience six hours outage on Aug.1 from 9a.m to 3p.m.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, made the announcement in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.

He explained that the outage was to enable the company carry out repair work at Lekki Transmission Substation.

According to the general manager, the repair work would affect Water-Front, Agungi and Igboefon feeders.

He said the team of engineers from Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and EKEDC would work on the three feeders within the period of outage.

Idemudia, however, apologised to customers within these areas on any inconveniences that the planned outage would cause. (NAN)