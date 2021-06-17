Leicester City Star, Iheanacho visits Gov Bello, calls him rallying point





Super Eagles striker and Leicester City superstar, Kelechi Iheanacho has described the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello as the true ambassador and rallying point for the youths in Nigeria. The league cup and FA cup winner disclosed this on Thursday during his courtesy visit to the governor in Abuja.



“Your Excellency, I am highly honored to be received by you this afternoon. I have heard a lot about you and I am equally educated about your achievement in Kogi State during this visit. I commend your effort despite the challenges on your table to have made yourself as the rallying point for the youths of this country. It is difficult to find a leader who (is) ready to bring the youth of the country into governance the way you are doing in Kogi State” he said.



The soccer star also commended Governor Bello for honouring the Ex-Super Eagles in Lokoja sometime ago. He said such honour remains huge source of motivation and inspiration to young athletes in Nigeria and beyond.



In his remarks, governor Yahaya Bello said he was pleased to received Iheanacho while describing him as a smart soccer prodigy. He said Kelechi is making Nigeria and most importantly the youth of the country proud by his outstanding performance at both country and club levels. Governor Bello congratulated the player for his achievements and most importantly in making Nigeria great by playing for the Super Eagles unlike others who after finding their foot on foreign soil decided to remain there.

Bello said Kelechi distinguished himself as a true ambassador of the country by flying the Nigerian flag in celebrations during the Leicester City FA Cup win. He said the young lad would have decided to use the club flag but chose to fly Nigeria’s flag high in Europe as a mark of national identity.

Bello assured the footballer that Nigeria will be great as a nation, urging the youths to keep hope alive and believe in their leaders. “You mustn’t be a politician to contribute to the development of this country. By not hiding your identity and as a multitalented player who come from Nigeria, you earned respect from both blacks and the whites across the world. You have a voice and followers. This is the time for the youth to come together and have their voices heard. I congratulate you once again on your numerous achievements at club level”, he said.