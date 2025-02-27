Legislature: Abbas calls for special seats for women

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has urged State Houses of Assembly to support the creation of special seats for women in Nigeria’s legislature.

By Eric James Ochigbo

Abbas made this call on Thursday in Abuja at the 2025 Nigerian Women Leadership and Empowerment Conference, titled ‘Investing in Nigerian Women, Securing Our Future’.

He stated that the Constitution affirms security and welfare as the primary purpose of government, underscoring the need to prioritise gender inclusion in governance.

The Speaker highlighted that Section 42 of the Constitution prohibits discrimination based on sex, reinforcing the principle that no Nigerian woman should be held back by law or tradition.

He stressed that building a just and progressive Nigeria requires prioritising women’s welfare and upholding the Constitution’s commitment to equality.

“We advocate for legislative reforms to reintroduce special seats for women in our legislative houses and mandate quotas within political parties for meaningful representation,” he said.

He urged all State Houses of Assembly to endorse these proposals during the Constitution amendment process to foster social welfare and equality for all citizens.

“Beyond politics, we must expand targeted funding programmes that empower female entrepreneurs, fostering innovation and employment opportunities across Nigeria,” he added.

Abbas noted that Nigeria’s history is filled with courageous women whose remarkable contributions have shaped the country’s trajectory.

He acknowledged the pioneering women who broke barriers with determination, laying the foundation for today’s progress in gender inclusion.

According to him, their legacies inspire continued efforts to build an inclusive, just, and prosperous nation based on constitutional ideals of equality.

“In today’s world, investing in Nigerian women is not a luxury but a necessity. Women’s empowerment drives economic growth, food security, and community stability.

“When we invest in women, we invest in farms, markets, and children’s futures. Rwanda has demonstrated this by using gender quotas to drive progressive governance,” he said.

He also cited Bangladesh’s microfinance initiatives, which revitalised local economies by enabling women to become successful entrepreneurs.

“These examples should inspire us to create a future where Nigerian women, with access to resources and opportunities, can propel our nation forward,” he said.

In spite of progress, Abbas acknowledged that challenges remain, including discriminatory norms, limited education access, and economic marginalisation.

He pointed out that nearly 60 per cent of African women lack basic literacy skills, a major barrier to personal and national development.

Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs, Kafilat Ogbara (APC-Lagos), emphasised that discussions on women’s inclusion must translate into action.

She stated that the conference was not just an event but a movement to redefine women’s leadership, break barriers, and create pathways for future generations.

“Each of us has a role in shaping the future of women’s leadership. We must advocate for policies that promote gender equality and empower women.

“Our voice is our power. Let this conference be a catalyst for transformation, empowerment, and progress for women in leadership across Nigeria,” she said. (NAN)