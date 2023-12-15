Legislators want defected Rivers Assembly lawmakers recalled 

Some Federal lawmakers from Rivers are sueing for the recall of the 25 Rivers House of Assembly lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Federal lawmakers, in a rally on Friday in Port Harcourt with their constituents and groups, also pledged support for Gov. Siminialaye Fubara amidst the various political crises plaguing the state.

The lawmakers allegedly described the high-handedness displayed by lawmakers who chose to vacate their seats without the consent of their respective Constituents as a mark of slavery.

Mr Dagomie Abiante (PDP- Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency), noted that there are slaves who are always happy in chains but that the history of the state showed a zero tolerance for slavery.

“I want to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for making the world understand that the only ingredient that can stop violence in any county is good governance, his stand as Chairman of the heads of West African States.

“We, therefore, implore him to propagate same massage in this country.

“Some persons that we elected had vacated their seats, therefore as respected persons who are not supposed to breach the law, they should vacate the official quarters allocated to them since they have seized to be members of the house.

“They should also stop being contemptuous of the court while their Constituencies get prepared to chose fresh representatives,” Abiante said.

Also, the member representing Akuku/Toru Federal Constituency, Mrs Boma Good-Head, urged President Tinubu to call the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to order.

According to the lawmaker, the people of the state will not continue to watch the Minister disrupt the peace in the state.

In the same vein, Prof Benjamin Okaba, President Ijaw National Congress (INC), said that youths of Ijaw extraction, including Ijaws in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo and other states, decided to embark on a symbolic solidarity march to government house in support of Gov. Fubara.

He noted that the proposed rally was to call on President Tinubu to advice his Minister to stop interfering with the administration of Siminialaye Fubara in Rivers. (NAN)

By Ikuru Lizzy

