Legislators Forum wades into crisis ravaging Lagos Assembly

The Lagos Legislators Forum, an official body of all former lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly, on Monday waded into the crisis ravaging the ninth Lagos House of Assembly.

The spokesman of the forum, Mr Ipoola Omisore, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the House on March 9 suspended four lawmakers indefinitely for alleged gross misconduct, insubordination and actions capable of tarnishing the image of the House.

They were: Mr Olanrewaju Oshun representing Lagos Mainland Constituency2 and Mr Raheem Adewale, representing Ibeju Lekki constituency.

Similarly, the Chief Whip of the House, Mr Rotimi Abiru and the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Olumuyiwa Jimoh were removed as principal officers.

The Speaker of House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, had said the removal of two principal officers and the suspension of two others was to ensure that the legislature remained strengthened and its sanctity maintained.

Omisore in the statement said the body at its monthly meeting, raised concerns on the development and urged the aggrieved parties to give peace a chance.

“We are appealing to the lawmakers involved to settle the matter amicably in the best interest of good governance in the state.

“The forum requests that the speaker should ensure that peace reigns.

“This is to sustain the standard of diligence and good image the Lagos legislature had maintained since inception of the state,” he said.

Omisore added that the forum, under the leadership of the speaker of the Third Assembly, Mr Rasheed Fashina, had proposed a visit to the Assembly to further intervene in the matter. NAN