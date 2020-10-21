Legislators demand justice for killings during #EndSARS protests

We the undersigned are legislators committed to setting agenda for progressive laws in Nigeria; initiating progressive laws and speaking against anti-people bills in the National Assembly.

We have followed carefully the #ENDSARS protest by young people across Nigeria for the past two weeks and the killings in several cities including Jos, Kaduna, Abuja, Benin and Lagos.

We note that in the recent past, this has been the most elaborate protest that has united young Nigerians across geography, ethnic nationality and religion.

We observe that the protest goes beyond the excesses of the police formation called Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The protests are as a result of frustration by Nigerian youths who have seen governments at all level fail to provide public goods and opportunities for them to lead a meaningful life.

We recognise that over the years, socio-economic indicators in Nigeria have remained precarious. The Fragile states index has consistently classified Nigeria among the 15 worst states that are failing across the world.

We are appalled by the reliance on force, intimidation and manipulation by government and security agencies in attempt to break the protest rather than utilising globally recognised methods of policing in a democratic society.

We are enraged by reports of shooting of unarmed, defenceless protesters by military officers at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos after the lights were turned off and CCTV cameras put off. We call on the President to give an immediate order to all security agencies to stop shooting at protesters.

We condemn this action by government and security agencies. This is inexcusable and totally unacceptable. There is no justification whatsoever for security officials who are paid with tax payers’ money to kill unarmed protesters.

We call on the President to address the nation and take concrete actions to respond to the demand of the protesters. He should commit in words and action to respect and protect the right to protest. He should publicly invite the leaders of the protesters to an urgent dialogue while assuring them of their safety and that outcomes would be expeditiously implemented.

We demand that the perpetrators of this dastardly act and all those who gave the orders should be brought to account in a transparent and accountable manner. We ask the President to immediately identify all the officers involved and prosecute them for murder.

We also condemn the attack and burning of properties of innocent citizens and government.

We call on government to respond expeditiously to demand of the protesters and other lingering issues of addressing the security architecture of the country and addressing revelations of corruption in many government agencies.

As patriots, we will not keep quiet while the country is plunged into crisis under any guise.

A stitch in time saves nine.

Signed:

1. Sen. Olu Adetunmbi, Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

2. Sen. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

3. Senator Tolu Odebiyi, Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

4. Senator (Dr) Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

5. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, OON, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

6. Hon. Rimamnde Shawulu Kwewum, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

7. Hon. Francis Waive, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

8. Hon. Peter Akpatason, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

9. Tajudeen Yusuf ( Teejay),House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

10.Hon. Umeoji Chukwuma, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

11.Hon. Kingsley Chinda, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

12.Hon. Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

13.Hon(Dr). Francis Ottah Agbo, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

14.Hon. Unyime Idem, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

15.Hon. Omowumi Olubunmi Ogunlola, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

16.Hon. Ibrahim Kunle Olarewaju, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

17.Hon. Segius Ogun, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

18.Hon. Preye Oseke, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

19.Hon. Ibrahim Obanikoro, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

20.Hon. (Barr) Ifeanyi Chudy Momah, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

21.Hon. Bamidele Salam, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

22.Hon. Dennis Idahosa, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

23.Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

24.Hon. Benjamin Bem Mzondu, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

25.Hon. Timehin Adelegbe, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

26.Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

27.Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

28.Hon. Amos Magaji, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

29.Hon (Dr) Olododo Cook Abdulganiyu Saka, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

30.Hon. Igariwey Iduma Enwo, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

31.Hon. Olubukola Oyewo, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

32.Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe Oluyole, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

33.Hon Uzoma Nkem Abonta, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

34.Hon. Satomi Alhaji Ahmed, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

35.Hon. Wole Oke, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

36.Hon. Miriam Onuoha, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

37.Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

38.Hon. Nkeiruka C. Onyejeocha, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

39.Hon. Solomon Adaelu, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

40.Hon. Uko Ndukwe Nkole, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

41.Hon (Dr) Paschal Chigozie Ogah, OON, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

42.Hon. Nicholas Ossai Ossai, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

43.Hon. Toby Okechukwu, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

44.Hon (Dr.) Muriana Ajibola ,House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

45.Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

46.Hon. Machin Bagos, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

47.Hon. Solomon Maren, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

48.Hon (Dr.) Abiante Dagomie innombek, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

49.Hon. Solomon Bolus, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

50.Hon. Dan Asuquo, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

51.Hon. Bitrus Laori, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

52.Hon. Solomon Bob, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

53.Hon. Tyoe Bob, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

54.Hon. Benjamin Nzomdu, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

55.Hon. Ken Chikere , House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

56.Hon. Boma Goodhead, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

57.Hon. Boniface Emerengwa, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

58.Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

59.Hon. Gogo Bright, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

60.Hon. Fred Agbedi, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

62.Hon. Dennis Amadi, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

63.Hon. Amos Gwani, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.