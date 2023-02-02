Legislative Institute plans Centre for Security Analysis

By Kingsley Okoye

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) says it plans to establish a Centre for Security Analysis, toward addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.



Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, the Director -General, said this at the inauguration of committees for establishment of two new programmes in the institute in Abuja.



Sulaiman said that the institute was also working on plans to commence an Advanced Executive Education Programme, toward addressing leadership challenges in the country.



He said that the committees had specific assignments that emanated from overall mandate of the Institute to act as a centre of excellence for research, publication on democratic governance, legislative practice and procedures.



“The Governing Council of the Institute, Chaired by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and alternate Chairman, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of House of Representatives, approved the projects for take-off in 2023,” Sulaiman said.



He said that the committees had important implications for democratic consolidation in Nigeria, adding that they were to provide scientific and evidence-based solutions to some of the perennial problems that confront Nigeria, including security and leadership.



“They will also promote critical research and policy insights, which will serve as background materials for the legislature and other democratic institutes as contained in the NILDS Act, 2011.



He said that the Legislative Centre for Security Analysis would provide on information to the National Assembly on security and conflict analysis on sustainable basis.

” Its key objectives includes undertaking primary research and studies in all aspects of security in Nigeria to determine the causes and implications and identifying areas for legislative intervention.

“It will also monitor and track the dynamics of conflict in all parts of Nigeria and, by so doing, improve the ability of government and security and intelligence agencies to counter threats and incidents.

“But, more importantly, to develop non-kinetic measures to address the fundamental drivers of insecurity,” he said.

Sulaiman said that the proposed centre was modelled on similar legislative initiatives around the world like the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance, which has facilitated, driven and shaped security sector reform (SSR) policy and programming worldwide.

” Another specialised structure is the Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum (US), which hosts regular fora for international parliamentarians and government officials to engage preeminent experts on issues that include counter-terrorism financing, cyber security, predatory foreign investments, intelligence sharing, Artificial Intelligence, and other relevant topics,” he said.

Sulaiman said the Advanced Executive Education Programmes was designed to fill the gap in the growing demand for executive education programmes and reduce reliance on foreign programmes.

” Indeed, there is a gradual shift from sending participants to advanced countries to domesticating these programmes, infusing them with contextual issues and delivering them in Africa rather than in Europe or the U.S.

” Examples in this regard include the Oxford Africa Leadership Programme in Kenya and the Harvard Ministerial Leadership Programme,” he said.

Sulaiman listed the areas of programmes to include democracy and governance, parliamentary and legislative procedures and election and party management.

“The programmes’ objectives include providing participants with the tools and practical skills to deepen democracy in Nigeria, improve legislative governance and processes and further strengthen democratic institutions and electoral processes,” he said.(NAN)