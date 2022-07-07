Legislative hopeful tasks electorate on PVC collection

By Toba Ajayi

Mr Solomon Alabi, a House of Assembly candidate in Kwara, has appealed to his constituents to register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).



Alabi, who is eyeing the legislayive seat of Isin constituency of Kwara on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), made the call on Thursday in a statement in Ilorin.



“I want to appeal to all electorate in Isin local government to seize the opportunity of the extension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) as announced by INEC to register for their PVC.



“I also appeal to all those who have issues with their PVC to go to the INEC office in the local government to resolve the issue,” he urged.



Alabi advised the people of the local government that have registered for PVC to endeavour to collect the cards from the INEC office.



This, Alabi said, would enable eligible voters in the constituency to vote for candidates of their choice in the 2023 general elections.



“Your PVC is your weapon to vote for your candidate according to your conscience,” he said.



The candidate however advised the electorate against engaging in multiple registrations, adding that registering twice or more is against Electoral Law.



Alabi cautioned the electorate that INEC would detect any multiple registrations and culprit would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.



He also appealed to the youths in the local government to shun all forms of violence and refused to be used as political thugs during the 2023 elections.



“I also appeal to our teeming youths in the local government not to sell their PVC to anybody, your PVC is your weapon to vote for a candidate of your choice,” Alabi added.



He assured his constituents of quality representation if elected to the state legislature. (NAN)

