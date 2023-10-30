Legislative autonomy: Kano Assembly workers  join nationwide strike

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Kano state chapter, on Monday, shut down the state House of Assembly paralysing legislative activities.

The action followed the directive of the national leadership of PASAN to members to proceed on indefinite strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association had directed its members nationwide to shut down the National Assembly and all the 36 State Houses of Assembly indefinitely, from Monday.

Malam Bashir Yahaya, PASAN Chairman, Kano State chapter, told NAN that members in the state joined the strike following directives by the national president of the association.

He said that the strike was over the failure of the state government to implement financial autonomy for its legislative arm.

“The strike followed the expiration of ultimatum the union gave to the government to implement financial autonomy for the legislature.

“The union was patient for two years after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the financial autonomy Act, but state governors have failed to implement it,” the chairman explained.

Yahaya said that the members of the association would continue the strike until their demands were met.

The chairman also reiterated that the state assembly would remain closed until a counter directive from the national body was issued. (NAN)

