Legendary Singer, Guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo, is dead

Photo credit @Adegbenro Adebanjo on Facebook.

Legendary singer and guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo, is dead.

A close source to the family confirmed this to The on Saturday.


The source said he died during a brief illness.
The “Guitar boy” as he was fondly called, celebrated his 80th birthday in March.

Uwaifo is also the first professional musician to be awarded with the National Merit Honours Member the the Niger.

He was also the first Commissioner Arts, Culture and Tourism in Nigeria in the Edo State Government.

This was during the Administration former Adams Oshiomhole.

One his hit songs is Joromi.

