Legendary Singer, Guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo, is dead

Photo credit @Adegbenro Adebanjo on Facebook.

Legendary singer and guitarist, Sir Victor Uwaifo, is dead.

A close source to the family confirmed this to The Nation on Saturday.



The source said he died during a brief illness.

The “Guitar boy” as he was fondly called, celebrated his 80th birthday in March.

Uwaifo is also the first professional musician to be awarded with the National Merit Honours of Member of the Order of the Niger.

He was also the first Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism in Nigeria in the Edo State Government.

This was during the Administration of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

One of his hit songs is Joromi.

