Legendary reggae musician, Majek Fashek is dead

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

Majek Fashek, the legendary reggae musician of the Rainmaker fame is reported to have died in a hospital in New York, USA.

Born at Central hospital Benin and named Majekodunmi Fasheke, the popular reggae star of the eighties who embraced the limelight with his hit song ‘rain maker,’ is of both Egba, Ogun State and Benin, Edo parentage.

The news of his demise was announced by Joy Tongo the former artiste manager to Cynthia Morgan in her Instagram handle, where she posted, “Legendary musical, Mr. Majek Fashek, my uncle passed on today in New York city.

Majek Fashek was a talented man from Benin city, Edo State. RIP #Majek Fashek” The African reggae icon who grew up in Benin City, Edo State, shot himself into national and international recognition in 1987, when he came out with the mystical tune, “Send Down The Rain”.

Somehow, his hit song was prophetic as the cloud immediately gathered for a heavy downpour as a long absence of rain.

His other album – Prisoner Of Conscience, released in 1988, was also a hit as it sold over 200,000 copies in Nigeria alone and at a time the effects of the IBB foisted SAP on the country were still rife on citizens.

Majek Fashek as a musician, was also a songwriter and guitarist who has won numerous local and international awards.

In addition, he has staged and graced many international music concerts across the globe.

The music crooner who at a certain time had to be admitted into a rehab centre for drug addictions was a near vegetable before his death.

The release of his last album Weep Not Children in 2017 seemed to have added to his woes again as he was becoming a nuisance to the entertainment world and the society at large.

He has however fallen sick in early 2019 and was taken to hospital in the US by his friends and died just today.

Related