Legal practitioner tasks FG on respect for human rights, rule of law

By Gami Tadanyigbe

Mr Ebosetale David, a Legal Practitioner, has urged the Federal Government to respect the fundamental human rights of citizens and ensure rule of law for peaceful co-existence and development of the country.

He mare the appeal on Monday at a one-day workshop organised by International Christian Organisation for Sustainable Development (ICOSD) in Gwagwalada, FCT, with the theme: “Poverty and Human Rights in Nigeria”.

David said that in order to make the society conducive for the people, the government must provide all the fundamental rights and freedom associated with a democratic society.

He said there was the need for the establishment of a progressive constitutional ‘Bill of Rights’ that can serve the needs of the vulnerable and marginalised sections of the population.

“Poverty is a fertile ground for all social vices that erodes human rights and people living in poverty are generally most likely to see their human rights violated and are least likely to enforce their rights,” he said.

According to him, there are two types of poverty; poverty of goods and poverty of the mind, both orchestrated in a country that is badly governed.

He described poverty as the state or condition in which people or communities lacked the financial resources and essentials for a minimum standard of living.

“Poverty stricken people and families may go without proper housing, clean water, healthy food and medical attention.

“Each nation may have its own criteria for determining the poverty line and counting how many of its people live in poverty,” he said.

He suggested that government should focus more on the realisation of socio-economic rights of its people “to ensure that all Nigerians enjoy equal access to justice, basic healthcare and opportunities”.

Besides, he called for consultations to discuss and debate the desirability of including legally enforceable economic, social and cultural rights in the Nigerian constitution.

“Human rights are inherent in all persons, everyone has the right to live in dignity and to participate fully in the society.

“Those rights that relate to the workplace, social security, access to housing, food, water, healthcare and education,” he said. (NAN)