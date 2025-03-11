Legal expert says Sen Natasha may not get fair hearing unless …

Prof Frank Asogwa, a Professor of Law, says if Sen Godwil Akpabio, the Senate President did not step aside Sen Natasha Akpoti’s petition to Senate on alleged sexual harassments may not get fair hearing because of influence the Senate President..

Asogwa, a former Dean, Faculty of Law, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) said this in Nsukka on Tuesday in an interview with our correspondent while speaking on the recent petition of Akpoti to the Senate on alleged sexual harassments by Akpabio.

The retired Lecturer from ESUT said given the nature of the allegation it was expected that the Senate President could have stepped aside as it’s not proper for him to preside over his own case in Senate.

The legal luminary explained that Akpabio stepping would ensure free, smooth and unbiased investigations as well as enable senators to make contributions on the issue without fear or devoid of any influence.

“Since it’s not proper for Akpabio to preside over his own case, the Senate President could have stepped aside to ensure free, smooth and unbiased investigations on the alleged sexual harassments.

“Then if at the end he is proved innocent he will return to his seat but if found quilty the law will take its course.

“Akpabio still in office while investigations on the alleged sexual harassments may not guarantee unbiased process as the esteem nature of his office is capable of affecting senate judgement,” he said.

He however said in law ,one who alleges had the burden of proof, adding that it was not enough for Akpoti to accuse Akpobia of sexual harassments but the burden of proof lies on her to substantiate her claims with verifiable evidences.

On the six months suspension on Natasha for misconduct by the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, he said every organisation or institution has its own rules and regulations.

The professor of Law further said that if Akpoti felt she was not treated justly by the committee on the six months suspension given to her she had the right to approach a court for more interpretation on senate rules and regulations.

“The court has the jurisdiction to look into such matter to determine if the committee acted within the ambit of rules and regulations of the senate.

“If the committee acted with the rules and regulations the court will uphold the six months suspension but if otherwise it will squash it and declare the suspension null and void.