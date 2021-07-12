Legal aid council treats 12,984 cases in FCT

The Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON) rendered free legal services in 12,984 cases in Abuja from inception to June.

The FCT Coordinator of the council, Achi Ayok made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during an interview in Abuja.

Ayok however, said that the figure comprised only cases within Abuja and did not include those from the new council’s Law Centres in Karu, Bwari, Suleja and Gwagwalada.

He said that 1,883 of the cases were criminal matters, while the remaining 11,101 were civil cases.

He also stated that the council, during the period, received 2,056 criminal and 11,119 civil cases, out of which 173 and 18, were still pending in court respectively

Ayok also noted that some of the civil cases were on civil claims in respect of accidents and other civil claims that arose from breach of fundamental human rights as enshrined in Section 4 of the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

In addition, he said that most of the civil cases were on non-payment of pension and retirement benefits, mostly by privately-owned companies and pension fund administrators.

He said that other cases bordered on land disputes, and debt recovery, some of which were resolved out-of-court.

The coordinator further said that the council mediated in disputes on various issues such as Landlord/Tenant, Master/Servant, inheritance and family matters.

He added that some of the criminal cases were on armed robbery, terrorism, criminal breach of trust, homicide, rape and theft.

According Ayok these cases were before various courts from the lower courts such as the Magistrates Courts’ , Grade I Area Courts to FCT High Courts, Federal High Court, Appeal Court and Supreme Court, all within the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LACON was established pursuant to the promulgation of Legal Aid Decree No. 56 of 1976 that became Legal Aid Act Cap L9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

NAN also reports that this was repealed for the enabling and substantive Legal Aid Act 2011, which expanded the Civil mandate of the Council and also expanded its Criminal jurisdiction to include Armed Robbery.The enabling law expanded the scope of the mandate of council to provide free legal assistance and representation, Legal advice and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to indigent Nigerians in conflict with the law as to enhance access to Justice in Nigeria.

The council has its mission to ensure free, effective and efficient legal aid services to indigents in Nigeria.

Furthermore, the council states its vision as ” to build a Nigerian nation where there is equal access to justice for all irrespective of means and where all rights are respected, protected and defended”.(NAN)

