Legal Aid Council settles 143 matters in Ondo State

The Legal Aid Council of Nigeria settled 143 cases in Ondo State in the last 15 months.

It settled 116 criminal and civil matters in 2023 and has so far settled 27 criminal and one civil matter in 2024.

Its coordinator in Ondo State, Barrister Kibiat Ikpidungise, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Akure that the council usually engaged in pre-court resolutions.

“We have what is called Police Duty Solicitor Scheme, which deals with pre-trial detainment. This is aimed to curb prison congestion.

“The scheme checks unnecessary arraignment of suspects or respondents. We meet parties involved in a matter – the complainant and suspects or respondents at the police level trial.

“If it is a matter that could attract capital punishment, we go to court with the police and the suspect gets represented by a duty solicitor,’’ she said.

Ikpidungise said the council also visited detention facilities on weekly basis to interface with suspects.

She noted that since the council also handled alternative dispute resolution, parties usually approached it for settlement of disputes, even when they were already in court.

“We also provide legal representation at the interrogation of suspects at police stations so they won’t be tortured or made to make confessional statements under duress.

“Zone 17 of the Nigeria Police Force has been of help to us in resolving matters.

“Why should one go to court because he was beaten when we can settle the matter out of court,’’ she said.

Ikpidungise also told NAN that the Legal Aid Council periodically wrote petitions to the police to handle cases of aggrieved persons or of those who felt cheated.

She advised indigent litigants to approach the council for the assignment of lawyers to represent them in court or for the peaceful resolution of matters involving them.

The coordinator decried occasional refusal by suspects to disclose real identities or refusal by their relations to identify with them, saying this had made assistance to be difficult to render.

Ikpidungise said those in need of free legal representation in Ondo State could visit the Legal Aid Council at the Federal Secretariat, Akure or call telephone numbers 08066040440 and 08062687179.

In Owo, they could visit its office at Oke Ogun area or call telephone number 08034828609, she said. (NAN)

By Alaba Olusola Oke