Legal Aid Council receives 93 cases in 3 months in Kano

The Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, Kano State Chapter, has received 93 cases between January and March 2024 in the state.

Its Coordinator, Mr Muhammad Auwal-Kofa, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

He said out of the total 93 cases, 38 were civil and 55 criminal, adding that the council completed three criminal and four civil cases, while others were pending in courts.

“The criminal cases were on armed robbery, theft, criminal breach of trust, homicide and rape, while the civil cases were on marriage, inheritance, land disputes, debts recovery among others,” he said.

According to him, the council offers free services and advise residents of the state who could not afford to pay for legal services to feel free and contact the council.

“We are giving voice to the voiceless. Our mandate is to ensure equality and Justice for all Nigerians by providing effective free legal assistance in a way that reflects basic constitutional ideals and goals of government to access Justice”. (NAN)

By Ramatu Garba