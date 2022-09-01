Legal Aid Council, NSCC, NOA restate commitment to protect older persons

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Legal Aid Council (LAC), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) and National Orientation Agency (NOA) on Thursday restated commitments to protect older persons in Nigeria.

The organisations restated their commitments in Abuja at a meeting with Dr Claudia Mahler, the UN Independent Expert on the Enjoyment of all Human Rights by Older Persons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Malher’s visit to Nigeria is to assess the implementation of national, regional and international standards relevant to the rights of older persons.

Malher would also assess promotion of best practices relating to the protection of these rights in Nigeria.

Mr Aliyu Abubakar, the Director-General, LAC said the council was a critical stakeholder in the project of older persons in Nigeria.

“This is because we provide the necessary legal defence that is required by those senior citizens who cannot afford legal representation.

“The LAC stands as legal representative for all older persons who have conflicts with the laws.

“Our commitment is that we are willing and ready to defend the rights of older persons and be part of the system that guarantees their right when they have conflicts with the laws,” Abubakar pledged.

Similarly, the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Mr Anthony Ojukwu said the commission acknowledged that in fighting for human rights of Nigerians, it needed to put special measures to mainstream older persons’ protection.

“So, first we created a department that will bring to limelight issues affecting older persons. We called it the ‘Vulnerable Group Department’.

“In that department, we have the rights of older persons, Persons with Disabilities, Migrants, Internally Displaced Persons and all the groups of people who have one form of vulnerability or the other.

“We receive complaints like issues of dispossession of older persons property, allegation of witchcraft, sexual abuse against older person, none payment of pension, wrong calculation of pension benefits and many others.’’

Ojukwu, however, said that the commission was working assiduously with NSCC to create adequate awareness on the right of older persons.

He said that the commission was also training people, including journalists to understand the issues and report effectively.

“We are also working at the UN level to see to the adoption of an International Convention for the protection of older persons.

“This is the only vulnerable area that does not have any International Convention,” Ojukwu said.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of NSCC, Dr Emem Omokaro said the centre had strong partnership with government ministries, agencies and departments as it relates to their mandates.

“We also have a Technical Working Group to focus on changing the perception of aging and streaming ageism and issues of ill treatment and abuse of older persons.

“We work with NOA, NAPTIP and others that we even have a squad and a toll-free number for older persons in case of redress. NAPTIP has the power to prosecute offenders who abuse older persons.

“We are everywhere in the country and when the Right and Privileges of Older Persons Bill is passed into law, we will have a legal tool to fight violations of older person,” Omokaro said.

The Acting Director, Violence Against Persons Prohibition Department, NAPTIP, Mrs Ijeoma Amugo, said the Agency was collaborating with religious and traditional leaders to get feedback on abuse of older persons and other vulnerable groups.

Mrs Theresa Maduekwe, the Deputy Director, Public Enlightenment, Mass Mobilisation, NOA said the agency has a programme titled: “Fit for Life”.

“In this programme, we educate the people to know that dementia in older persons is not witchcraft as believed by the unenlightened people.

“We have such in our education materials and even organise outreach to sensitise the people on the need for the young and older people to work together,” Maduekwe said.

However, Mahler observed that the definition of discrimination in the bill was not in line with the human right issue of discrimination, adding that it should be looked into properly.

Mahler, while reviewing the proposed bill, commended Nigeria and made some observations that he felt should be amended.

“However, the bill is perfect. I wish that it will be signed into law while am still here in Nigeria. It is a great document.” (NAN)

