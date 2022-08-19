Legacy IT and the future you desire, By Claire Nwachukwu

A recent Information Handling Services’ Mark-it analysis of more than 300 companies shows that85% have transferred their cloud-based apps back on-premises due to the inability to achieve the anticipated goal or return. As a result, when updating their IT and legacy estates, many companies return to where they started.

Business result outcomes are king and a reliable IT infrastructure that links to its customers is the bridge it walks on. “According to Oaperg’s Chief Executive Officer, Bamidele Adetayo, a company’s runtime, user experience, and scalability depend on more than just good code or a visually appealing application.”

To upgrade outdated IT systems, Oaperg employs Cloud Exo. a hybrid of cloud, multi-cloud, and on-premises techniques. Cloud Exo may assist firms with moving to the public cloud, modernizing their existing systems, or doing all three by focusing on the appropriate technological investments and scheduling them correctly.

· Cloud-Native Applications: Moving to a cloud-based strategy has become more feasible over the last few years. Using automated methodologies, Oaperg has had great success moving apps to the cloud. Oaperg, for example, helped a Texas-based US health pharmacy improve business agility and build a strong foundation for expansion on an open, effective, and secure platform. For data security and cost control, some workloads remained on-premises, while others were transferred to the public cloud. Even with a lift-and-shift strategy, the company’s former vendor could only successfully move a small fraction of the workload and was nowhere to be found. An automated, repeatable cloud migration service was utilized by Oaperg to transfer about eight applications and servers to the public cloud in less than one year. On schedule, a successful on-site exoneration was carried out.

· Digital Transformation Security: This is one of the most important steps for businesses to learn. It is important to have cloud services that protect workloads and keep an eye on environments in the public cloud. Before the cloud can be used, the security perimeters of current IT infrastructures must be enforced to protect personal services, client data, and core processes. Without this method, the insurance industry, which relies heavily on rules and data, would not be able to work.

· Mainframe Modernization: When efficiency and quantity are crucial, it may be more effective to upgrade the underlying technology and procedures. We assisted a major US retailer in modernizing their mainframe-based system for processing millions of invoices. Now, the client can obtain additional value from its platform and operate with the same agility as cloud-native firms. Consider the mainframe when creating IT modernization strategies and appoint skilled professionals to manage and modify these relationships.

Betting It All on Business Outcomes.

To ensure the success of cloud migration, please prioritize business results over the technology itself. Modernization of the IT estate must be driven by stakeholders; refusal to do so is not a choice.

Suppose the objective is to improve the customer experience. In that case, the objective is to improve the customer experience, cloud solutions and modernization can free data trapped in antiquated systems so that artificial intelligence and sophisticated analytics can generate insights about consumer demands. Using DevOps concepts, enterprises may integrate applications across aging infrastructure and clouds to accelerate time to market.

“The best part about either of these approaches is that they can be hybrid cloud and IT outsourcing with long-standing customers; specifically, we are helping customers modernize their existing IT estates and build new private cloud capabilities to run their mission-critical business-driven (VBD) applications.” – states Oaperg’s Client Acquisition Executive, Soromidayo Lawale.

Successful cloud migration begins with a focus on business outcomes, a combination of cloud, multi-cloud, and on-premises platforms, and a collaboration with a service provider competent to assess the financial, technical, and organizational realities of the entire IT estate. The organization now has a stable IT infrastructure that can support its future growth.

Ms Nwachukwu wrote from Lagos

