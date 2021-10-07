LEDAP seeks abolition of death penalty

The Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) on Thursday called for abolition of  death penalty in Nigeria.

LEDAP made the call at a news conference in Lagos which jointly addressed with the Human Rights Law Center (HURILAWS).

The event held to commemorate the 19th World Day Against Death Penalty was organised with the support of the World Coalition Against Death Penalty.

A Senior Manager for LEDAP, Mrs Pamela Okoroigwe, said that the organisation was concerned with the role of the media in helping to drive home the quest for abolition of death penalty.

According to her, global statistics on death penalty shows that 110 countries of the world have  abolished death penalty, with the most recent being Sierra Leone.

“Research has revealed that death row inmates are exclusively poor and without legal representation, thus, rendering the use of death penalty unfair.

”One of the major reasons death penalty should be stopped is the fact that once done, be undone, regardless of whether such a person is eventually discovered to be innocent.

“Again, research has shown that has not helped to eradicate crime in society.

is now important for society to move away from retributive justice and look toward restorative justice, as a rehabilitated criminal today can make meaningful contributions to the society tomorrow.

” If death penalty can be abolished, will greatly serve to the administration of criminal justice in the country,” she said.

In his remarks, the Manager of HURILAWS, Mr Collins Okeke, said that  arguments for  death penalty had been on  for more 40 years.

” This stems from the belief that such a penalty will reduce the tide of crimes, and  unfortunately, has not.

“Another perception is the popular notion of ‘tit for tat”, but sadly, this is also not always the case as is clear that  is not always for tat, especially in our contemporary society.

“A basic question should be:  How do we deal with victims of crime?  Is there a way to make the person compensate the family? I think these are areas we must look into.

“We must a holistic picture of these issues surrounding death penalty, for is not just a case of justice for the victim, but also justice to the society as well,” he said.

Okeke called for strengthening of the security architecture of the country as the first step in reducing crime.

“I think we have an opportunity to address this situation and I urge us all and also call on well meaning Nigerians as well as civil society groups to join in addressing this situation,” he said.

A public affairs analyst, Mr Jude Igbanoi, advocated exploration of  more restorative forms of justice  aimed at ‘bringing out the good in any convict as opposed to death penalty’.

He called for adoption of an unofficial moratorium to serve as a litmus test before abolishing death penalty.

” My plea to the civil society is to go back and have an unofficial moratorium in place before we get to the official; when tested successfully, the abolition can then be made complete,” he said.

In his remarks, a  lawyer, Mr Noel Brown, said: ”The principle of ‘audi alterem partem’ (hearing both sides) should continually and effectively form the basis for justice delivery in Nigeria.” (NAN)

