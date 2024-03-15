Lecture : Don attributes poor development in Africa to inability to transform resources

Prof Ike Onyishi, Dean, Faculty of Social Science University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) says why most African countries lag behind in development is because of their inability to transform available resources into economic growth.

Onyishi said this in Nsukka on Friday while delivering UNN 202 inaugural lecture titled “Not-My-Job Syndrome: Getting Workers To Take Charge And Go The Extra Mile In A Challenging Work Environment”.

He said that Africa was endowed with abundant human and natural resources and as such needed adequate human resources that would help exploit and harness the abundant natural resources

“It’s no longer news that Africa lags behind among other continents in the world in all indicators of developments.

” Africa is endowed with abundant human and natural resources but lags behind in almost all indicators of development in the world.

“The problem of Africa has been attributed to the inability of most countries in the continent to transform the available resources into economic growth.

“This points to urgent need to develop adequate human resources that will help African countries exploit and harness the abundant natural resources seen in virtually every country of Africa,”he said

The don noted that beyond the lack of requisite skill, the attitudinal problems of workers in African countries, including Nigeria were among challenges facing human resource managers and scholars in increasing productivity..

“We should go beyond improving work systems that ensures happiness of workers but provide incentives that will make them take charge and go extra miles in doing their jobs.

“Unless there’s change of mindset and attitude of workers in Africa, the continent will continue to record low productivity in work places.

“The history of industrial and organisational psychology, or what many refer to as work psychology, is characterised by attempts by psychologists to solve human problems in work places,”he said.

The professor of Industrial and Organisational Psychology explained that industrial or work psychology was traceable to the earlier works of industrial engineers at the beginning of the twentieth century.

The 202 UNN inaugural lecturer said for productivity to increase workers should go extra miles in doing their job by taken charge of work assigned to them without excuses.

“Many public workers do not take charge in their offices as they see government work as nobody’s business.

“It’s unfortunate that many workers do not think how to increase their productivity but only interested in their salary paid at the end of the month.

“Productivity in work places will increase if workers go extra miles in doing their jobs and employers pay workers living wage,”; he said

He urged employers to provide enabling environment so as to reduce workers frustration and boredom as hostile environment do not allow workers to put in their best.

Onyishi expessed appreciation to UNN Vice Chancellor, Prof Charles Igwe for giving him the opportunity to present the inaugural lecture.

The psychologist also expressed special appreciation to his wife Mrs. Charity Onyishi for providing him with the right atmosphere to work at home.

“The love and understanding that my good wife has demonstrated all these years, helped me to concentrate on doing my academic work.

“As well as the travels I made within and outside the country in search of knowledge,”he said.

The don thanked His Royal Highness Igwe Linus Obayi, the Traditional ruler of Nguru Nsukka Community (his community) for adding colour to the occasion with his presence and cabinet members.

He also expressed gratitude to his research colleagues globally , staff and students of UNN as well as friends who came from far and near to witness the lecture.

Earlier in a remark, Igwe said that inaugural lecture of the university remain an avenue for professors to educate the university community and the public on vital issues using their wealth of knowledge as professors.

The VC who was represented by the Deputy VC Academic Prof. Johnson Urama, described Onyishi as erudite professor and intellectual giant who had contributed immensely to humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, the 202 inaugural lecture witnessed huge turnout as Princess Alexandra Hall (PAA) the venue of the lecture was filled to the brim .