Leave party affiliations and cooperate for governance – APC charges elected officials

By Christian Njoku

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Cross River wants all those elected at the just-concluded general elections to work together, irrespective of party affiliations, to move the state forward.

APC chairman in the state, Mr Alphonsus Eba, gave the charge on Monday in Calabar when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Congratulating those who won their elections, Eba charged that with campaigns and election over, it was time for governance and collective efforts.

“For all those who have received their Certificates of Return across party lines, I say congratulations; campaigns are over; it is time for governance.

“Everyone must join hands with Sen. Bassey Otu, the governor-elect to move the state forward,’’ he said.

The chairman noted that the APC came on board in Cross River barely two years ago but has been accepted by the people.

Sitting Gov. Ben Ayade defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC in 2021.

Eba said the acceptability of the APC resulted from the party’s sound and renowned principle of equity and fairness as it concerned power rotation.

He thanked Gov. Ayade, whom he said insisted that power must return to the Southern senatorial district of the state after it went round all the three districts.

“I thank the media also for being consistent with the message of equity, fairness and justice, and residents of Cross River for voting our party, the APC,’’ Eba said.

NAN reports that the issue of power rotation became a subject of hot debates and controversies in the state in the last few months as all the three senatorial districts had led the state for eight years each. (NAN)