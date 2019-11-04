Leave me alone; concentrate on winning Bayelsa, Kogi polls, Iyoha tells Oshiomhole

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political Matters, Edo-South, Osaigbovo Iyoha has advised the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to concentrate on winning Bayelsa and Kogi states elections to the party and stop linking him to the attack on the former governor.

Oshiomhole is alleged to have claimed that Iyoha organised and conspired with thugs to attack his residence in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

But Obaseki’s aide, in a statement personally signed by him and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Monday said “the accusation is false and defamatory. I sincerely know nothing about the alleged attack.”

Read the statement below:

My attention has been drawn to recent statements made by National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, against my person and it has become imperative that I alert the public that these lies emanate from the pit of hell.

The APC National Chairman had alleged on Sunday 13th October 2019 that I organised and conspired with thugs to attack his residence in Benin City, the Edo State Capital. The accusation is false and defamatory. I sincerely know nothing about the alleged attack.

Already, he has written a petition against me, which I have gone to answer at the Police Headquarters in Abuja. The Commissioner of Police in Edo State also came out publicly to refute his claim.

Two days after I returned from the Police interrogation in Abuja, Oshiomhole has again alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; Pro-Chancellor of Edo University, Iyamho, Prof. T.O.K. Audu and other dignitaries who attended the convocation of the Edo University, were attacked on their way to his Iyamho home because the thugs saw me in the governor’s convoy.

Oshiomhole and his media aides have twisted the story of the condemnable incident more times than we can recall, which only points to a harebrained attempt at a cover-up. They had earlier claimed that the attack was masterminded by the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu. If this earlier version was the case, one wonders how this new version holds true.

Since I cannot categorically lay hold to what he is plotting, I have decided to come out publicly this time to clear the air and plead with Nigerians to tell Oshiomhole to leave me alone as I am not part of his problems.

His litany of lies without regard for his person as a National Labour Congress (NLC) President, former governor and now National Chairman of the ruling party is appalling and quite worrisome.

On the said date, I was at the convocation ceremony with Governor Obaseki but I never left the university premises throughout the programme. I arrived with the governor within the premises of the university on board the helicopter and left from same location.

Nothing will take me to the house of someone who barely two days before took me to the Police Headquarters from Benin City to faraway Abuja under trumped-up charges that I led thugs to his house to cause mayhem. It still amazes me how easy it has become for the National Chairman to cook up lies to haunt his assumed enemies.

The former governor’s new found love for false statements is a threat to the progress of our party, Edo State and the entire country. He must restrain from these statements which are attempts at character assassination as he is endangering my life. It can only be assumed that he is trying to hold me up so that birds of prey, thugs employed and empowered by him, can feast on me.

I restate that I do not have any problem with him. He has his work cut out for him at this time as a National Chairman of the APC, as elections are coming up in Bayelsa and Kogi states in a couple of days. Oshiomhole as APC chairman should channel his energy to making sure that our party, the APC emerges victorious in those elections rather than haunting me for no just cause. He should please leave me alone.

Unlike the former attempt at character assassination against my person, I will not let this lie slide because it puts me and my family in danger. In the next couple of days, I will consult with my family to decide on the next step to take.

Osaigbovo Iyoha, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Political Matters, Edo-South